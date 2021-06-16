BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Pan American Silver worth $149,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,691.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 188,833 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

