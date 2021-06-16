BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,598,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.93% of Delek US worth $143,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Delek US by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DK stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.