BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.61% of ProPetro worth $148,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

