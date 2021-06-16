BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $150,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

