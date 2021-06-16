BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.00% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $147,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.