BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.94% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $143,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

