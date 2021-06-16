BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of JELD-WEN worth $157,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.