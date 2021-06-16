BlackRock Inc. Has $142.36 Million Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.46% of RE/MAX worth $142,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $632.88 million, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.