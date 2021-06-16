BlackRock Inc. Has $142.67 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of Otter Tail worth $142,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

