BlackRock Inc. Has $143.40 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.20% of Tronox worth $143,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

