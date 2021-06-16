BlackRock Inc. Has $144.34 Million Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.36% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $144,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.