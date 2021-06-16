BlackRock Inc. Has $146.43 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.21% of ScanSource worth $146,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

