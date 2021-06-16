BlackRock Inc. Has $148.80 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.96% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $148,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDP opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 68,635 shares of company stock worth $2,381,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

