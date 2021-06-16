BlackRock Inc. Has $150.67 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $150,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $885.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

