BlackRock Inc. Has $154.36 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.00% of Sprout Social worth $154,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.48 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,019 shares of company stock worth $12,443,325. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

