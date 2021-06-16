BlackRock Inc. Has $156.97 Million Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of Santander Consumer USA worth $156,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of SC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

