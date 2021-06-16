BlackRock Inc. Has $157.02 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.78% of Core Laboratories worth $157,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.90 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

