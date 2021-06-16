BlackRock Inc. Has $157.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 21.51% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $157,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 555,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

KSA opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.