BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.74% of SJW Group worth $145,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

