BlackRock Inc. Invests $147.21 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,207,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Diversey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. Analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.