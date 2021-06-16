BlackRock Inc. Invests $152.15 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,203,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

