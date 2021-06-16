BlackRock Inc. Purchases 144,844 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of Unity Software worth $155,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 over the last quarter.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

