BlackRock Inc. Purchases 236,685 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.21% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $144,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DFIN shares. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

