BlackRock Inc. Purchases 295,449 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.22% of AngioDynamics worth $153,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $972.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

