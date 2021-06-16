BlackRock Inc. Purchases 303,914 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $149,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

