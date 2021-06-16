BlackRock Inc. Purchases 68,485 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $147,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,074,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,998 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RETA opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.67. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

