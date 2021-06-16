BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.13% of PROS worth $152,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PROS by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $8,029,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

