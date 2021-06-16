BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.82% of The Aaron’s worth $147,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

