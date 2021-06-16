BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,087,755 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.58% of International Game Technology worth $150,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 447,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.