BlackRock Inc. Sells 341,918 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.13% of Extended Stay America worth $149,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.