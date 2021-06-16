BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.