BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,318.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

