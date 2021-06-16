Blackstone Group Inc Sells 5,175,000 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 494,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $942.67 million and a PE ratio of 0.58. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

