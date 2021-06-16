Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.01 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $1.44 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00144889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00181183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.00961681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,673.96 or 1.00067320 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

