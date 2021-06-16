Blockchain Certified Data Token Hits Market Cap of $6.35 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $308,410.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

