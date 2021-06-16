Blockstack (STX) Reaches Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

