BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.73 and last traded at $86.70. 726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

