BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €56.78 ($66.80). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €56.45 ($66.41), with a volume of 2,240,963 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.54.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

