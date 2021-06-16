Bob’s Repair One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,617.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $9,617.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00761803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.16 or 0.07694898 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

