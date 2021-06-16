BOLT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $66,109.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BOLT has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $66,109.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

