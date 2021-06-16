Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $144,344.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

