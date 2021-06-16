Bondly 1-Day Volume Tops $736,929.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $736,929.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00759582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00083331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.34 or 0.07719280 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.