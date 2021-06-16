Bonk Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.