Boralex (TSE:BLX) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$1.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.35. 414,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.51. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$28.55 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

