BOScoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,635.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 367% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $12,635.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000734 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

