Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $141,849.40 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BSX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,682. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.