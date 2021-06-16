Botty Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Botty Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 741,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

