Botty Investors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Botty Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 224,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,207. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $317.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

