Botty Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals comprises 2.1% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Dorchester Minerals worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,508. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

