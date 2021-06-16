Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 561,150 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 561,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,484,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 104,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

